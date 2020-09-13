SCHOOLS: Seattle Lutheran HS starting in-person classes

Two weeks into the school year, Seattle Lutheran High School on the north edge of The Junction will be welcoming some of its students back on campus starting tomorrow. From SLHS executive director Dave Meyer:

We are one of very few high schools in the state that are beginning in-building classes. The only independent high school in West Seattle is beginning in-person instruction on Monday, Sept. 14. Our students will be in person on Monday (Sept. 14) and Tuesday (Sept. 15) and then working toward an in-person schedule for 4 days a week.

With our unique size, this is possible, and our families also have the option to stay virtual because each family has a unique story.

Monday (Sept. 14) and Tuesday (Sept. 15)

Arrival times:

Freshmen/Sophomores – 8:15 am-8:30 am

Juniors/ Seniors – 8:30 am-8:45 am

Classes begin at 8:45 am