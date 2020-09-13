PORT NOTES: Parks & cranes

Three Port of Seattle notes:

PARK NAMES: After the month-long name-nominating process for its parks on the Duwamish River, the port plans an online event at noon Tuesday (September 15th) to announce the three finalists for each park, and what happens next. Here’s how to watch/listen.

HOW TO REPORT A PARK PROBLEM: Bob recently emailed a photo of extensive tagging at a Jack Block Park restroom building. We checked with the port regarding how to report something like that. Spokesperson Peter McGraw says using the contact form on this webpage is best for vandalism/trash.

MORE CRANES TO BE MOVED: As previously reported, three cranes were recently moved from West Seattle’s Terminal 5 to Tacoma (one on August 26th, two on September 5th). If you’re on the north-facing West Seattle shore, you might see two more cranes go by late in the week – two are being removed from T-46 downtown, to be scrapped. McGraw gave us this schedule:

9/14: Monday…barge arrives and will build temporary rails for transporting the cranes on the barge.

9/16: Wednesday…load first crane on to barge

9/17: Thursday…load second crane into barge

9/18: Friday…barge to sail.

(Not sure where T-46 is? See a port map here.)