SEEN OFF WEST SEATTLE: 2 more Terminal 5 cranes on the move

(Photo by Stewart L.)

Thanks to all the early risers who sent photos! Two more Terminal 5 cranes were moved out early this morning, on a Tacoma-bound barge.

(Photo by Jim Borrow)

When one of the cranes was moved on August 26th, the Northwest Seaport Alliance/Port of Seattle said two more would be moved this past week. However, when we followed up several days ago about the schedule, in hopes we could share advance news of when to watch, the port told us the move was rescheduled for the week of September 14th. So this is a bit of a surprise.

(Photo by James Bratsanos)

The three cranes’ Tacoma move follows Matson relocating its weekly Hawaii service there after a year at T-5.

(Photo by Chris Frankovich)

The port says the three cranes that aren’t moving will be dismantled before new, bigger cranes arrive at T-5 next year.