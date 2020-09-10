LINCOLN PARK: Beach comfort-station project about to start

Thanks for the tips and photos (the one above is from Shelley). A construction fence is up at Lincoln Park for the Beach Comfort Station Renovation Project, which is about to begin, Seattle Parks tells WSB. JEM Contractors will be handling this project and the 57th SW comfort-station project at Alki. For Lincoln Park, the city says, “This project updates the interiors of the comfort station to meet the accessibility standards of the Americans with Disabilities Act. The exterior area around the comfort station will be regraded to provide accessible routes to the entrances of the building.”

P.S. Wondering when – if – the Lincoln Park South Play Area project is ever going to get going? Parks now says construction is planned this winter. It’s been three years since Parks closed the play area for safety concerns.

And we just updated Play Area Website.

http://www.seattle.gov/parks/about-us/current-projects/lincoln-park-south-play-area-renovation