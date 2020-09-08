West Seattle, Washington

HOLIDAY MUSIC: From the bridge to the ridge

Thanks for the.photos and videos from two local musical performances on Labor Day:

UNDER THE BRIDGE: Every so often, you might notice someone playing under the bridge, west of the 5-way. If it’s an entire band – it’s probably Felonious Monk:

Rose Feliciano sent the pic and video after spotting them playing last night:

As the short clip shows, the band even drew a bit of an audience, despite the location.

ON PUGET RIDGE: Thanks to Lisa Kauffman for photos and video from a performance at Puget Ridge Edible Park on Labor Day afternoon:

Thaddeus Spae and Richard Dean were the featured musicians, with a guest turn by Stu Hennessey:

Here’s video of Spae:

If you haven’t been to PREP – check out our August story!

