GRATITUDE: Taste of West Seattle thanks – and 4 extensions!

Though the results will take a while to tally, the gratitude is immediate! The West Seattle Food Bank is sharing words of thanks to everyone who participated in the Taste of West Seattle the last five days – from diners/donors to venues – as well as word that (update) 4 venues are extending their participation:

Thank you to everyone who participated in the 2020 Taste of West Seattle, presented by Metropolitan Market. It was a wonderful week of delicious food, drink, and community support. We are so grateful to our generous local eateries and drinkeries, sponsors, and neighbors like you who made this new flavor of the Taste of West Seattle not only possible, but a success!

Remember to submit your stamped Taste Passport by October 16th to be entered to win a pair of round-trip tickets on Alaska Airlines and other prizes. Mail your Passport to the West Seattle Food Bank at 3419 SW Morgan St. Seattle, WA 98126 or drop it off at participating eateries.

﻿The deliciousness continues! Best of Hands Barrelhouse has decided to continue to donate 10% of sales on Taste menu items until September 27th, Pot Pie Factory will continue until September 30th, and Phoenecia until October 16th! [Editor’s note: West Seattle Wine Cellars added a comment below that they’re extending too, through Saturday, September 26th.]

A big thank you to all of our generous Taste eateries and drinkeries:

Baked., Bakery Nouveau, Be’s Restaurant, Bebop Waffle Shop, Best of Hands Barrelhouse, Beveridge Place Pub, Blue Moon Burgers, Capitol Cider, C & P Coffee Company, Easy Street Records & Cafe, Elliott Bay Brewery, Grillbird Teriyaki, Husky Deli, Indu!ge Desserts, Itto’s Tapas, Lady Jaye, Ma’ono, Mission Cantina, Nos Nos Coffee House, Ounces Taproom & Beer Garden, Pecos Pit Bar-B-Que, Peel & Press, Phoenecia, Pot Pie Factory, Seeking Kombucha, Shadowland, Skylark Cafe and Club, Talarico’s Pizzeria, The Bridge, The Good Society Brewery & Public House, The Westy, Tuxedos and Tennis Shoes Catering and Events, West 5, and West Seattle Cellars

And to our sponsors:

Metropolitan Market, HomeStreet Bank, West Seattle Christian Church, Hunt Jackson PLLC, Molina Healthcare, Whole Foods Market, West Seattle Blog, and Alaska Airlines

All funds raised from the Taste of West Seattle help prevent hunger and homelessness and ensure our neighbors have access to the resources they need to stay safe, fed, housed, and healthy. Thank you! We can’t wait for next year!