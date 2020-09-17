FOLLOWUP: Duwamish River body investigation

One more South Park note: On Tuesday, after multiple reader tips, we mentioned King County Sheriff’s Office deputies were investigating a body found alongside the Duwamish River, by the bridge. The person who died, described by KCSO as a man in his early 40s, has not yet been publicly identified. But when we checked back with KCSO spokesperson Sgt. Ryan Abbott today, he told us that detectives now say, “As right now it does not appear criminal in nature, but it is still an active investigation.”