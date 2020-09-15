Death investigation near South Park Bridge

Thanks to the people who sent tips after seeing the recovery of a body along the Duwamish River by the South Park Bridge. That area is in unincorporated King County – known as the “sliver by the river” – so it’s a Sheriff’s Office case, confirms KCSO spokesperson Sgt. Ryan Abbott. He says the person found dead was a man “in his early 40s” found onshore. KCSO Major Crimes Unit detectives are investigating, but Sgt. Abbott says they’re not expecting to have further comment until the Medical Examiner’s Office does an autopsy to find the cause of death.