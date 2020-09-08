DEVELOPMENT: 4800 40th SW gets land-use approval, 2 years after Design Review

One notable West Seattle project in today’s city-circulated Land Use Information Bulletin, and it’s one that had been off the radar for a while: 4800 40th SW (corner of SW Edmunds) went through Design Review in 2017-2018. Today, the city has published its land-use approval, which opens a 2-week appeal period (the decision notice includes information on how to file one). The project is described by the city as a “4-story, 56-unit apartment building with 4 live-work units and retail. Parking for 44 vehicles proposed.” (The site was upzoned to 55′ in the HALA process but this project was initiated under the previous 40′ zoning.) Approval doesn’t necessarily mean development is imminent; the site has been home to Origins (WSB sponsor) for 4 years, so we’re following up separately.