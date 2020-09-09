CORONAVIRUS: Wednesday 9/9 roundup

The stats are back, and that’s where we start tonight’s pandemic-related toplines:

NEWEST KING COUNTY NUMBERS: From the Public Health daily-summary dashboard, the cumulative totals (keep in mind, these are the first since Monday):

*20,440 people have tested positive, 120 more than 2 days ago

*741 people have died, 7 more than 2 days ago

*2,283 people have been hospitalized, 19 more than 2 days ago

*386,938 people have been tested, 1,786 more than 2 days ago

One week ago, those four totals were 19,819/729/2,239/367,481.

ANOTHER LOCAL DEATH: In today’s updates, 98136 reported its fourth death. Here are the current counts for the other four zip codes that are entirely or partly within West Seattle:

98106 – 4

98116 – 6

98146 – 13

98126 – 15

STATEWIDE NUMBERS: Find them, county by county, on the state Department of Health page,.

WORLDWIDE NUMBERS: See them, nation by nation, here.

VACCINE? The state Department of Health has published an update on planning for what happens when a vaccine is available and who will be the first to have access to it – read the update here.

FUNDED: The city has announced $11 million more funding for organizations that help people experiencing homelessness – including four that serve people in our area: Transitional Resources, DESC, LIHI, and the Salvation Army.

NEED FOOD? Reminder – Friday is the deadline to apply for this if your family needs it:

More than 30,000 King County students who are eligible for a one-time, $399 food benefit have until Sept. 11 to apply for Pandemic EBT, an emergency federal program that provides families cash assistance to buy food while schools are closed due to COVID-19. Pandemic EBT is available to all children in public schools in Washington who receive free or reduced-price school meals. Across the state, over 150,000 eligible students can still apply. Many low-income families rely on the free and reduced-price meals students get at school. With school closures, those families are struggling to feed their children. Pandemic EBT aims to fill that gap and ease the food insecurity many in our community are experiencing. Pandemic EBT is not subject to public charge and does not affect or require proof of immigration status. Families can apply online on the Washington Connection website. People who need help with the application process can call 2-1-1 and ask for assistance. Applicants should ensure their children’s names match the spelling they used when they registered them for school. While the application includes a field for a Social Security number, it is not required.

