CORONAVIRUS: Sunday 9/20 roundup

Time for our nightly virus-crisis update:

KING COUNTY’S NEWEST NUMBERS: First, the cumulative totals from the Public Health daily-summary dashboard:

*21,459 people have tested positive, up 60 from yesterday’s total

*748 people have died, unchanged since Wednesday

*2,313 people have been hospitalized, unchanged since Friday

*417,239 people have been tested, up 9,374 from yesterday’s total

One week ago, the totals were 20,868/743/2,301/398,514.

STATEWIDE NUMBERS: See them here.

WORLDWIDE NUMBERS: 30.9 million cases and more than 959,000 deaths – see the nation-by-nation breakdown here.

STATEWIDE SITUATION REPORT: The newest one was made public today. From the announcement:

Today the Washington State Department of Health released the latest statewide situation report. The report shows an overall decline in COVID-19 cases in western Washington and a plateau in eastern Washington, with significant differences from county to county.

Report findings include:

The reproductive number (how many new people each COVID-19 patient will infect) was close to one in both western and eastern Washington as of August 29. The best estimates of the reproductive number at that time were 1.07 for western Washington and 0.94 for eastern Washington. The goal is a number well below one, which would mean COVID-19 transmission is declining.

We’re seeing an overall decline in case counts in western Washington and an overall plateau in eastern Washington. These trends are not uniform and we continue to see very different trends from county to county. In western Washington, the decrease has slowed in Clark, Pierce, Snohomish, and Whatcom counties, and cases are increasing in Lewis County. In eastern Washington, decreases have plateaued in Benton, Franklin, Grant and Spokane counties, and cases are increasing in Adams and Whitman counties,

These overall trends also differ by age. The recent increase in cases among 18 to 24 year olds in eastern Washington was driven by an outbreak in Whitman County. In western Washington, we’re seeing moderate increases in cases among people age 0 to 17 and 25 to 39. Because increased disease activity in younger populations tend to spread into older and more vulnerable groups, these trends are cause for concern.

Risk remains high throughout the state. Because the vast majority of the population does not have immunity to COVID-19, an outbreak can quickly spread through a community and into the most vulnerable populations.