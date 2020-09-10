CORONAVIRUS: Thursday 9/10 roundup

Tonight’s toplines:

NEWEST KING COUNTY NUMBERS: From the Public Health daily-summary dashboard, the cumulative totals:

*20,566 people have tested positive, up 126 from yesterday

*743 people have died, up 2 from yesterday

*2,288 people have been hospitalized, up 5 from yesterday

*386,709 people have been tested, down 229 from yesterday* (the county website explains this drop: “The column named

‘New since yesterday’ displays a negative number for people tested because of deduplication of negative PCR test results. This process resulted in the removal of 4,622 duplicate records.”)

One week ago, those totals were 19,915/730/2,242/373,284.

STATEWIDE NUMBERS: Find them, county by county, on the state Department of Health page,.

WORLDWIDE NUMBERS: 28.1 million cases worldwide, 6.3 million of them in the U.S. See the nation-by-nation breakout here.

NEED FOOD? Tomorrow, 9 am-noon, free boxes of food are available in a drive-up no-contact distribution at Greater Seattle Filipino Seventh-day Adventist Church in West Seattle. (2620 SW Kenyon)

SMOKE & COVID-19: From the state Health Department:

When there is smoke in the air, and especially if you or members of your household are reacting to the smoke already, here are some things you can do to stay safe: *Stay indoors, with just members of your household. Remember, it is much easier to spread COVID-19 indoors than it is outdoors. And, smoke can make you more susceptible to respiratory infections like COVID-19. Protect your family from the smoke by staying inside and from COVID-19 by delaying your get-togethers until the air quality is good enough for you all to be comfortably outside. *Reduce outdoor physical activity. Save your walks, jogs, and yard work for a day when the air quality is better. *Keep indoor air clean. -Close your windows and doors to reduce intake of smoke. Open them back up again when the air quality is good to refresh the air! -Improve filtration of indoor air in your home and create a clean-air room where you spend most of your time. A DIY box fan filter can improve indoor air quality in a single room. Filtering indoor air is an effective way to reduce fine particles from wildfire smoke. -Avoid doing anything that may contribute to smoke or dust in the air, like burning candles or incense, smoking inside, frying or broiling, or vacuuming. -Keep wearing your cloth face covering to protect yourself and others from COVID-19; unfortunately, they don’t help that much with smoke.

