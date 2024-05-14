WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Police release video of arrests in April incident

That’s an edited video released by Seattle Police tonight showing two arrests – one following a foot pursuit that crossed SW Roxbury at one point – following an incident two weeks ago at the Walgreens in South Delridge. The accompanying SPD Blotter post says it happened the evening of April 28; police were flagged down about a cash-register theft at the store, and as the video shows, they were there as a 20-year-old woman walked out of the store holding the stolen register; it took a while longer to arrest the 40-year-old man they say was with her – the video shows him initially walking away, unchallenged. Police say both were booked into jail that night, the woman for theft and unlawful gun possession, the man for obstructing a law enforcement officer and “a previous incident of domestic violence.” We don’t know whether either was subsequently charged, as we won’t be able to get their names until tomorrow.