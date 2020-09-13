CORONAVIRUS: Sunday 9/13 roundup

Heading into mid-September, our nightly virus-crisis update:

KING COUNTY’S NEWEST NUMBERS: First, the cumulative totals from the Public Health daily-summary dashboard:

*20,868 people have tested positive, up 68 from yesterday’s total

*743 people have died, unchanged since Friday

*2,301 people have been hospitalized, up 7 from yesterday’s total

*398,514 people have been tested, up 1,783 from yesterday’s total

One week ago, the totals were 20,264/734/2,260/380.454.

STATEWIDE NUMBERS: See them here.

WORLDWIDE NUMBERS: 28.9 million cases and more than 922,000 deaths – see the nation-by-nation breakdown here.

BACK TO (IN-PERSON) SCHOOL: Seattle Lutheran High School says it’ll start phasing in in-person classes tomorrow.

DONATION DRIVE: Early alert – food and clothing donations will be accepted, drive-up/no-contact style, at Hope Lutheran‘s parking lot next Saturday, 10 am-noon. Full details in our calendar listing.

