CORONAVIRUS: Monday 9/28 roundup

NEWEST KING COUNTY NUMBERS: Here’s today’s daily summary from Public Health – the cumulative countywide totals:

*22.212 people have tested positive, 94 more than yesterday’s total

*758 people have died, unchanged since Friday

*2,362 people have been hospitalized, 7 more than yesterday’s total

*434,142 people have tested positive, 2,280 more than yesterday’s total

One week ago, the totals were 21.533/753/2,324/unavailable.

STATEWIDE NUMBERS: See them here.

WORLDWIDE NUMBERS: See them – nation by nation – here.

WHY 98116’S DEATH TOLL DOUBLED: Earlier this month, we noted the death toll in 98116 going from 3 to 6 in the span of one week. Those 4th, 5th, and 6th deaths were all residents at Aegis Living of West Seattle in west Admiral, the company confirms. Aegis says it does not currently have any cases among the residents or staff there. (Thanks to Jennie for the tip.)

NEED FOOD? One place to get some free – Food Lifeline will distribute emergency boxes to anyone who shows up, 2-5 pm Friday (October 2nd) at its South Park HQ, 815 S. 96th.

MEALS FOR STUDENTS & FAMILIES: All students/parents/guardians – regardless of family income – are welcome to pick up meals at 7 Seattle Public Schools sites in West Seattle/South Park, 11:15 am-1:15 pm weekdays. (Also at that link: Info on the one bus route by which meals are delivered in north WS.)

