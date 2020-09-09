BIZNOTE: Jet City Beignet updates, and a deal

Support your local small independent businesses! If you are dreaming of a sweet treat. Jet City Beignet (WSB sponsor) invites you to look ahead to the weekend:

We are excited to be partnering with several WS coffee shops, and our beignets are now available in orders of 2 on Saturdays and Sundays at Nos Nos Coffee House (35th/Graham), on Saturdays at Hotwire Coffee (California/Genesee), and on Sundays at The Birdhouse (35th/Henderson).

We are also taking walk-ups (orders of 3) at our beignet booth located in the USI kitchen parking lot @ 4611 36th Ave SW from 9 am-2 pm on Saturdays and Sundays (while supplies last).

For orders of 6 or 12, and to get the gourmet-sauce trios from Green City Kitchens, pre-ordering from our website is the way to go … blog readers can use the code WSB at checkout for 10% off their order this weekend!

We also offer 2 coffee options from Middle Fork Roasters – cold brew coffee at our booth and whole bean coffee on the website.