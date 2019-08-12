WEST SEATTLE POWER OUTAGE: Blamed on tree

Thanks for the tips – power outage in north West Seattle. A police dispatch indicates a downed tree in the 2300 block of Harbor Ave SW is to blame. More…
West Seattle, Washington
13 Tuesday
Thanks for the tips – power outage in north West Seattle. A police dispatch indicates a downed tree in the 2300 block of Harbor Ave SW is to blame. More…
Power’s out at 42nd & Ferry.
Power is also out in North Admiral. From Harbor Ave by the water taxi up to California.
Oh whew.. our power didn’t go out but all the lights and appliances went dim several times.. I thought I had an electrical issue because it kept happening when I turned something on but glad it wasn’t just me
Power out at Met Market. Appear to be closing early.
| 4 COMMENTS