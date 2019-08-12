West Seattle, Washington

WEST SEATTLE POWER OUTAGE: Blamed on tree

August 12, 2019 8:43 pm
Thanks for the tips – power outage in north West Seattle. A police dispatch indicates a downed tree in the 2300 block of Harbor Ave SW is to blame. More…

4 Replies to "WEST SEATTLE POWER OUTAGE: Blamed on tree"

  • SV August 12, 2019 (8:47 pm)
    Power’s out at 42nd & Ferry. 

  • Mark August 12, 2019 (8:47 pm)
    Power is also out in North Admiral. From Harbor Ave by the water taxi up to California. 

  • Daniel August 12, 2019 (8:48 pm)
    Oh whew.. our power didn’t go out but all the lights and appliances went dim several times.. I thought I had an electrical issue because it kept happening when I turned something on but glad it wasn’t just me 

  • SB August 12, 2019 (8:48 pm)
    Power out at Met Market.  Appear to be closing early. 

