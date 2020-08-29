WEST SEATTLE WEEKEND SCENE: Happy hundredth, Georgie!

A reader mentioned that West Seattle activist/writer/comedian Georgie Bright Kunkel is about to turn 100 years old … and today, two days in advance of her milestone birthday, we happened onto her pandemic-style celebration! Driving through Westwood, we saw signs and a canopy, and pulled over for a photo. (Last year, we covered her 99th birthday gathering here.) Among Georgie’s many achievements, she was a “Rosie.” If you’d like to congratulate Georgie on becoming a centenarian, drive by the 3400 block of SW Trenton before 1:30 pm!