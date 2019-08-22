HAPPY 99TH! Birthday party for Georgie Bright Kunkel

Why wait until your 100th birthday to have a big party? West Seattle writer, comedian, and political activist Georgie Bright Kunkel is about to turn 99, and friends gathered on a sunny Gatewood lawn to celebrate. The guest of honor wore a tiara; host Ann Martin and the West Seattle Democratic Women – of which Georgie is a past president – provided birthday fixings from a cake to flowers to two golden “9” balloons. And a round of “Happy Birthday”:

Ann read words of wisdom that Georgie wrote upon turning 90: “Never be defined by one’s arthritis or pain or age. Keep your spirit shining out of your eyes and put your best foot forward when you go out into the world. … Never give up hope. All through history, there has always been a light at the end of the tunnel to lead the way into a better life.” But right now, Georgie told partygoers (who included local political leaders), “I appreciate everything, and life is good.”