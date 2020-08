From Festus, hit by a health-minded car prowler:

I live on 34th between Cloverdale and Trenton. Someone broke into our car in our driveway overnight while we were home.

Luckily, some Covid masks and a bag of giveaway clothes were the only things taken, but they really threw the inside of the car around. Just wanted to get the word out. Prowlers are out with the nice weather…