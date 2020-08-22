WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Gunfire investigation

This week, Seattle Police have been talking about an increase in gunfire incidents around the city and locally. Tonight it happened again in West Seattle. The car in the photo above was pulled over at California/Juneau after police got reports of multiple vehicles involved in a gunfire incident near 48th/49th/Charlestown. This car was found to have a bullet hole in the hood. Police were still looking for at least one other vehicle last we heard; no injuries reported. We are on the way to the original scene to see if we can find out more.