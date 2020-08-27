WEST SEATTLE ART: 2 business murals

More new art on businesses’ walls – first, at Westwood Village:

This one is a work in progress, on the south wall of the QFC building, commissioned by mall manager Madison Marquette, which told WSB that the “theme of this is ‘Love where you live’ and is set to celebrate our communities of West Seattle. It is topography based and modern in its look.” Craig Johnson is the artist.

Meantime, in The Junction:

Monika Lidman sent the photo while artist Kevin A. Moore was painting that wall at Uptown Espresso (Edmunds/California/Erskine) earlier this month. She noted, “He’d already repainted the entire building, then created this giant graphic, mapping it all out with a penciled grid, just like the old-timey sign painters. What I loved most was his attitude! He sees this art project as a way to lift up and encourage the neighborhood. It certainly does!”