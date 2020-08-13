TODAY/TONIGHT: Reconnect West Seattle, WS Art Walk, more!

(Osprey, photographed in Arbor Heights by Mark MacDonald)

Lots going on for this Thursday:

DEMONSTRATION: 4-6 pm at 16th/Holden, the twice-weekly streetcorner demonstration organized by Scott from Puget Ridge Cohousing: “Hold signs, meet neighbors, and stand for racial justice.”

WEST SEATTLE ART WALK: This month it’s indoor/outdoor AND online. Businesses from Alki to Arbor Heights invite you to visit, starting at 5 pm, and/or you can see work on the WSAW website and YouTube. Your guide to all of it is here.

RECONNECT WEST SEATTLE: Tonight is the “neighborhood check-in” for Highland Park, South Delridge, Riverview, and Roxhill, before project recommendations from the neighborhood-prioritization process go to the Community Task Force next week. It’s happening online, 6-7:30 pm, at this link (Meeting ID: 837 7517 5288)

STREETCAR TALK: Tonight’s the night you can learn about West Seattle’s streetcar past via Words, Writers, and Southwest Stories, as previewed here, 6 pm online. Free; go here ASAP to register.