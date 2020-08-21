REUSE/RECYCLE/SHRED: Big West Seattle Junction event next month, and a Georgetown event sooner

Just announced …

If you’ve been doing “quarantine cleaning” and finding yourself unable to get rid of some items because the pandemic has reduced donation/drop-off opportunities – good news! The West Seattle Junction Association and partners are presenting this reuse/recycle event next month, 9 am-1 pm Saturday, September 26th, in the lot off 42nd SW south of SW Oregon. Shredding, too. It’s all free. Go here for the rules (such as, wear a mask, even in your vehicle).

In case you wondered, Fauntleroy Church has told us they’re NOT planning a fall Recycle Roundup, so the Junction event is your big chance. Or, if you can’t wait …

GEORGETOWN EVENT: We’ve received an announcement of 3R Technology‘s “e-waste recycling event” 10 am-2 pm Saturday, August 29th, at 5511 1st Ave. S. [map]. Click ahead for those details: