REUSE/RECYCLE/SHRED: Big West Seattle Junction event next month, and a Georgetown event sooner

If you’ve been doing “quarantine cleaning” and finding yourself unable to get rid of some items because the pandemic has reduced donation/drop-off opportunities – good news! The West Seattle Junction Association and partners are presenting this reuse/recycle event next month, 9 am-1 pm Saturday, September 26th, in the lot off 42nd SW south of SW Oregon. Shredding, too. It’s all free. Go here for the rules (such as, wear a mask, even in your vehicle).
In case you wondered, Fauntleroy Church has told us they’re NOT planning a fall Recycle Roundup, so the Junction event is your big chance. Or, if you can’t wait …
GEORGETOWN EVENT: We’ve received an announcement of 3R Technology‘s “e-waste recycling event” 10 am-2 pm Saturday, August 29th, at 5511 1st Ave. S. [map]. Click ahead for those details:
This will be a limited contact event!!
We have designed this special free recycling event to keep our staff and the community safe! Following these safety rules will let us keep you and our staff safe…
• Put materials in your trunk or back seat.
• Wear your face covering and please stay in your vehicle unless instructed otherwise.
• Our employees will remove items from your vehicle.
• Do not attend if you are sick.
Items that will be accepted:
• TVs & Monitors
• Computers & Laptops
• Servers & Networking Equipment
• All printers, Fax Machines, and scanners
• Av Equipment (DVD/VHS/Stereo units)
• UPS battery backups
• Telecom Equipment & Cell Phones
• Keyboards and Mice
• Microwaves too!
PLUS
• Confidential Soft Media Shredding (CD’s, DVD’s.VHS, etc…)
• Battery Disposal
• Office Furniture (Desks, Tables, Chairs, NO FILING CABINETS)
AND
• Confidential Data Destruction (Bring up to 10 hard drives or other devices containing data and we will accept and shred at no charge)
