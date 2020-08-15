West Seattle, Washington

16 Sunday

Remembering WSB mascot Miles, 2000-2020

August 15, 2020 6:57 pm
|      25 COMMENTS
 |   Obituaries | Pets | West Seattle news

Once upon a time, before a mixed-use building replaced it, a storefront at 4724 California SW held the West Seattle Petco store.

Among its offerings in the early 2000s: Shelter cats up for adoption.

Back then, our son liked to visit the store to see the fish, some of which came home to join our aquarium (until the 2006 windstorm outage claimed the last one). Your editor would usually insist on a visit to the back of the store to see the cats.

In summer 2005, one shelter-maintained cage held a 5-year-old Tonkinese/Siamese mix, whose info card from Purrfect Pals said his name was Kitty Boy and that his prior owner had to give him up upon moving to a long-term-care facility. Kitty Boy looked at us with big sad “get me out of here” blue eyes. But we had a cat at home already, a 5-year-old tortoiseshell adopted three years earlier during a Seattle Animal Shelter “foster cat” event. The next time we visited Petco, the card for Kitty Boy indicated an adoption was pending. We felt relieved for him.

On our next visit a week or so later, though, he was still there – and we learned the adoption didn’t go through. That changed everything. We took him home (and renamed him Miles, which seemed a bit more befitting than Kitty Boy).

A few months later, we started WSB (as a personal site, almost 2 years before going all-news). Miles has been our “shop cat”/mascot the whole way – low-maintenance as house cats go, no escape attempts, not much furniture clawing, occasionally putting his head on my arm while I typed but never trying to commandeer the keyboard. He had a few endearing habits like swatting at the straps on co-publisher Patrick’s camera bag when we returned from a story – left jab, right jab, left jab.

Miles became our lone cat when Sweetie the aforementioned tortoiseshell died of cancer at 13 on the 4th of July, 2013, while we were out covering the Kids’ Parade. The years ticked by and we wondered what amazing feat of kitty longevity Miles was aiming for.

Early this year, though, as Miles turned 20, there were signs of decline – going into corners of the house and yowling for no apparent reason. A few weeks ago, he became notably skinnier, and then started to wander around the house in apparent confusion, mewing rather than yowling. But he seemed relatively OK until this past Wednesday morning, when suddenly, he couldn’t stand up, and soon lost consciousness.

We sat with him, thinking death was near. He wasn’t going without a fight, though. Our vigil lasted 34 hours, and then Miles was gone – during a breaking story (the power outage). After one last round of goodbyes, we called Resting Waters, which came to tenderly transport him.

It’s odd around HQ now. No cat lying in the morning sun, or curled up on the couch. No playful paws to take aim at the camera-bag strap. So whether your pet is 2 or 20, give them a hug on our behalf, as we remember Miles.

25 Replies to "Remembering WSB mascot Miles, 2000-2020"

  • WSFan August 15, 2020 (7:02 pm)
    Reply

    What a sweet kitty. And Miles was lucky to have such a loving family. I am so sorry for your loss.

  • Kay August 15, 2020 (7:03 pm)
    Reply

    What a lovely obituary T&P. He sounds like such a lovely friend to you. Condolences on your loss.

  • Marianne August 15, 2020 (7:05 pm)
    Reply

    Thank you for sharing Miles’ story.  There are lots of kitties to run with where he is headed.  I am sorry for your loss.

  • Babs August 15, 2020 (7:05 pm)
    Reply

    What a story and a cutie. It’s tough to lose a family member fur baby. Hugs! Memories never leave.

  • KM August 15, 2020 (7:06 pm)
    Reply

    I’m so sorry for your loss. Thank you for sharing the story of his wonderful life with us! 

  • Rosslyn Shea August 15, 2020 (7:07 pm)
    Reply

    So sorry for your loss❤️

  • Colonel Mustard's Wrench August 15, 2020 (7:09 pm)
    Reply

    We are so sorry to hear about your cats passing.  Rest in peace Miles.  Maybe you can find a camera bag in feline heaven to swat.      :   )

  • HP laj August 15, 2020 (7:10 pm)
    Reply

    I loved reading about Miles—thank you for sharing. May his spirit be a blessing for your family.  ❤️❤️❤️

  • simple August 15, 2020 (7:13 pm)
    Reply

    Dear WSB, So sorry to hear about your Miles. A hard event in a hard time. Sounds like he was part of the team. Thank you and Miles for keeping us informed throughout the years. Sincerely, Simple

  • me on 28th Ave SW August 15, 2020 (7:15 pm)
    Reply

    Sincere condolences.  Miles was a big part of the family and you will probably spend the next few weeks walking around your home, expecting to see him in all his favorite places.  It’s so hard, every time.  😿

  • Eileen August 15, 2020 (7:15 pm)
    Reply

    I’m so sorry for your loss. Miles sounds like he was a wonderful companion for you and its wonderful you were able to give him his best life. Thinking of you and your family tonight.

  • Carol Wagener August 15, 2020 (7:16 pm)
    Reply

    So sorry for your loss…sounds like Miles had a great life with you.

  • tophat topcat August 15, 2020 (7:17 pm)
    Reply

    So sorry for your loss. Our cat Sparky is 15 and starting to show signs of decline. Going to hug him and give him an extra treat tonight.

  • psps August 15, 2020 (7:18 pm)
    Reply

    So sorry for the loss of your beloved companion. It’s hard to say goodbye to a family member.  It sounds like he had a very happy and contented life with you. He was lucky to have adopted you. We’ll never really know how he was able to scuttle that pending adoption, but we mere mortals are incapable of comprehending the mystical feline powers.  He knew what was best and made it happen, resulting in years of contentment.  Eventually, another one of these magical creatures will come along and pick you out. Your luck will continue.

  • Onya August 15, 2020 (7:19 pm)
    Reply

    Thank you for sharing the story of your very good kitty boy Miles and your tortie. I will hold space for them and be thinking of you. Take care. 💜

  • waikikigirl August 15, 2020 (7:24 pm)
    Reply

    OH  I’m so sorry for the loss of your kitty…my heart felt condolences.

  • Pete August 15, 2020 (7:26 pm)
    Reply

    Our pets become interwoven in our busy everyday lives. The joyful memories they give us are endless. I am sorry you lost Your Miles but am sure you will have a smile in your eye when you think about the little things that  will pop up in the days and months to come. 

  • waikikigirl August 15, 2020 (7:29 pm)
    Reply

    Just this side of heaven is a place called Rainbow Bridge. When an animal dies that has been especially close to someone here, that pet goes to Rainbow Bridge. There are meadows and hills for all of our special friends so they can run and play together. There is plenty of food, water and sunshine, and our friends are warm and comfortable.All the animals who had been ill and old are restored to health and vigor. Those who were hurt or maimed are made whole and strong again, just as we remember them in our dreams of days and times gone by. The animals are happy and content, except for one small thing; they each miss someone very special to them, who had to be left behind.They all run and play together, but the day comes when one suddenly stops and looks into the distance. His bright eyes are intent. His eager body quivers. Suddenly he begins to run from the group, flying over the green grass, his legs carrying him faster and faster.You have been spotted, and when you and your special friend finally meet, you cling together in joyous reunion, never to be parted again. The happy kisses rain upon your face; your hands again caress the beloved head, and you look once more into the trusting eyes of your pet, so long gone from your life but never absent from your heart.Then you cross Rainbow Bridge together….

  • Opu August 15, 2020 (7:43 pm)
    Reply

    So sorry for your loss and thank you for sharing Miles’ story.

  • Kris August 15, 2020 (7:44 pm)
    Reply

    So very sorry for your loss. Thank you for sharing your story of Miles. Sounds like he was one lucky kitty to have you as part of his family ❤️

  • Sarah August 15, 2020 (7:46 pm)
    Reply

    I’m sorry for your loss! Thanks for sharing his story!

  • Fauntleroy Fairy August 15, 2020 (7:48 pm)
    Reply

    What a wonderful heartfelt tribute! Thank you for giving Miles a place to call home. Hope your heart heals soon. 

  • Wsguy123 August 15, 2020 (7:49 pm)
    Reply

    Sorry for your loss.

  • Oliver August 15, 2020 (7:55 pm)
    Reply

    Big love to you beautiful humans. 

  • Mertlez August 15, 2020 (7:56 pm)
    Reply

    I’m so sorry for your loss. It’s amazing what big holes such small creatures leave behind. 

