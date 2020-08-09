MONDAY: City Council to vote on 2020 budget changes, including SPD cuts

Tomorrow, in two meetings, the City Council is set to finalize changes to the pandemic-battered 2020 budget, including proposed cuts to the Seattle Police Department. First they meet as the Select Budget Committee at 10 am; here’s that agenda. Then the final vote is set for the afternoon council meeting at 2 pm; that agenda is here. Both agendas have information on how to watch as well as how to comment, via email as well as “live” during the meeting (signups for those comment periods start two hours before the meetings – so, at 8 am and noon).