LAST CHANCE: Final feedback opportunity for Reconnect West Seattle projects

That’s the top 10 list of community-prioritized traffic-easing projects for Highland Park, Riverview, South Delridge, and Roxhill, emerging from the Reconnect West Seattle survey process. As mentioned at last week’s West Seattle Bridge Community Task Force meeting (WSB coverage here), you have one last chance to speak up if you have a comment or concern about the list, and tomorrow is the deadline for that. SDOT says two of the “priority” projects are already done – #3 and #4, left-turn pockets and signal changes at 16th/Holden – and another is in progress – #9, signal changes at Delridge/Orchard. The others are set to “advance to project development,” except for #2, road repairs, planned for “implementation” by year’s end. (For reference, here’s the original list that went out for prioritization.) If you have feedback on those – or the South Park, Georgetown, SODO, freight, bicycle project lists linked here – WestSeattleBridge@seattle.gov or 206-400-7511, by day’s end tomorrow (Wednesday, August 26th).