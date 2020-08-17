FOLLOWUP: City heating-oil tax pushed back one year

The city’s new heating-oil tax – approved last year in hopes people would be encouraged to switch to cleaner heat – won’t take effect for at least another year. The City Council voted this afternoon to push it back because of the pandemic economic crunch. The 23-cents-a-gallon tax was supposed to start next month; instead, the council wants the Office of Sustainability and Environment to report next June on a number of related issues including “feedback from key stakeholders about whether the effective date of the Heating Oil Tax should be September 1, 2021, or if an additional delay is recommended due to economic conditions (and) the status of the COVID-19 pandemic.” The city estimates about 17,000 households still use heating oil. Much of the tax proceeds are supposed to go toward covering the cost of conversion for low-income households and expanding rebates available to others.