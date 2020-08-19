CORONAVIRUS: Wednesday 8/19 roundup

Here’s what’s new in the virus crisis:

NEWEST KING COUNTY NUMBERS: From the Public Health daily-summary dashboard, the cumulative totals:

*18,130 people have tested positive, 141 more than yesterday

*697 people have died, 1 more than yesterday

*2,130 people have been hospitalized, 15 more than yesterday

*327,448 people have been tested, 339 more than yesterday*

One week ago, the four totals were 16,979/680/2,068/345,323.

TESTING TOTALS DISCLAIMER: For the seventh day, the county’s daily summary includes this:

On Aug. 13, the state Department of Health provided an updated negative test total which is part of our daily outbreak summary. In this update, the negative test total for King County was reduced by 38,191. The current number of tests reflects the number of unique individuals tested. We hope to update our counts to also include the number of tests performed by the week of 8/17. Please note that this issue primarily affects negative lab results over the last several weeks, but does not impact the total number of positive tests.

STATEWIDE NUMBERS: Find them, county by county, on the state Department of Health page,.

WORLDWIDE NUMBERS: See them, nation by nation, here.

‘PERSONAL SERVICES’ CLARIFICATIONS: From the state:

Business activity requirements for “Personal Services” applies to cosmetologists, hairstylists, manicurists, tanning salons, makeup and tattoo artists, and other similar categories. New language clarifies that all customers of these businesses must wear a face covering unless directed by a medical professional who says otherwise. That means that certain services such as facials or beard trimmings are no longer permitted.

NEIGHBORHOOD MORALE: The photos and report are from Lizzy:

In lieu of a block party, we made take out pizzas for our neighbors where we live near Chief Sealth High School. We’ve been making pizzas as a family and with our neighbors who share the oven with us every Wednesday since the quarantine began and it’s been nice to share and socialize for a few minutes.

