CORONAVIRUS: Thursday 8/27 roundup

The sixth month of the pandemic ends with these toplines:

NEWEST KING COUNTY NUMBERS: From the Public Health daily-summary dashboard, the cumulative totals:

*19,177 people have tested positive, up 128 from yesterday

*717 people have died, up 2 from yesterday

*2,222 people have been hospitalized, up 18 from yesterday

*349,291 people have been tested, up 1,637 from yesterday

One week ago, those totals were 18,313/703/2,132/330,224.

STATEWIDE NUMBERS: Find them, county by county, on the state Department of Health page,.

WORLDWIDE NUMBERS: 24.4 million cases worldwide, and the U.S. has almost a fourth of them, at 5.8 million. See the nation-by-nation breakout here.

NEW WEST SEATTLE TESTING SITE: Tomorrow’s the first day of scheduled testing in the Southwest Athletic Complex lot. You can get an appointment by going here.

NEED FOOD? Also tomorrow, 2-5 pm, free boxes of food are available at Food Lifeline (815 S. 96th).

