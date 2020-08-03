CORONAVIRUS: Monday 8/3 roundup

Here’s what’s new in the virus crisis:

NEWEST KING COUNTY NUMBERS: Here’s today’s daily summary from Public Health – the cumulative totals:

*15,634 people have tested positive, 124 more than yesterday’s total

*656 people have died, 7 more than yesterday’s total

*1,983 people have been hospitalized, 20 more than yesterday’s total

*304,242 people have been tested, 3,713 more than yesterday’s total

One week ago, the totals were 14.619/643/1,896/279,762.

STATEWIDE NUMBERS: See them here.

WORLDWIDE NUMBERS: See them – nation by nation – here.

NEW GUIDANCE: The governor didn’t have a briefing today, but did issue this:

Gov. Jay Inslee today announced updates for Phase 2 and Phase 3 fitness guidance as part of Washington’s Safe Start phased reopening plan. The guidance is effective August 10, 2020. Updates include: Clarification on when facial coverings are required in indoor fitness facilities

Changes to calculation of occupancy limits for large facilities

Allowance for fitness and sports training other than group fitness classes Read the full fitness guidance document here.

NEED FOOD? As the pandemic economic crunch continues, so does help to prevent hunger. Free boxes of food are available at Food Lifeline‘s South Park-area HQ on Wednesday and Friday again this week, 2 pm-5 pm (815 S. 96th).

