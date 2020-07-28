CORONAVIRUS: Monday 7/27 roundup, late edition

This one’s a few hours late, as we were out of the house on breaking news, but here’s what’s new in the virus crisis:

NEWEST KING COUNTY NUMBERS: Here’s today’s daily summary from Public Health – the cumulative totals:

*14.619 people have tested positive, 186 more than yesterday’s total

*643 people have died, 3 more than yesterday’s total

*1,896 people have been hospitalized, 5 more than yesterday’s total

*279,762 people have been tested, 8,461 more than yesterday’s total

One week ago, the totals were 13,339/635/1,806/247,689.

STATEWIDE NUMBERS: See them here.

WORLDWIDE NUMBERS: See them – nation by nation – here.

NEED FOOD? The pandemic economic crunch continues. So does help to prevent hunger. Free boxes of food are available at Food Lifeline‘s South Park-area HQ on Wednesday and Friday this week, 2 pm-5 pm (815 S. 96th).

