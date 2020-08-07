CORONAVIRUS: Friday 8/7 roundup

23 weeks ago tonight, King County’s first confirmed case of COVID-19 was announced. Tonight’s roundup starts as usual with the numbers:

NEWEST KING COUNTY NUMBERS: From the Public Health daily summary:

*16,272 people have tested positive, 134 more than yesterday

*670 people have died, 7 more than yesterday

*2,018 people have been hospitalized, 12 more than yesterday

*321,806 people have been tested, 2,880 more than yesterday

One week ago, those totals were 15,197/647/1,948/294,823.

STATEWIDE NUMBERS: See them here.

WORLDWIDE NUMBERS: 19.2 million cases, 719,000+ deaths – see the nation-by-nation numbers here.

STATEWIDE SITUATION REPORT: The state Department of Health issued this overview of where things stand statewide. Its announcemnt notes, “The report suggests areas of improvement are likely driven by behavior changes like wearing face coverings and staying six feet apart when away from home.”

NEED FOOD? Free lunches will be offered noon-1 pm tomorrow at West Side Presbyterian Church (3601 California SW).

DONATION DRIVE: Also tomorrow, 10 am-3 pm, food and more will be accepted outside Alki UCC. The announcement:

Collections will be taken outside our building at 6115 SW Hinds; social distancing observed Feeding hungry kids is our focus this summer. In addition to regular contributions of non-perishable food and other items, special requests include fruit cups and rollups, Gogurt, peanut butter and jelly, protein bars, mac and cheese, cereal, noodles and pasta sauce. Toilet paper, diapers (all sizes), Similac formula, cleaning supplies, hand sanitizer and baby wipes are always welcome. Donations are distributed through the White Center Food Bank.

GOT INFO OR PHOTOS? westseattleblog@gmail.com or text/voice 206-293-6302 – thank you!