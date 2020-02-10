CRIME WATCH FOLLOWUP: Charges filed in Alki shooting, Junction robbery, tool-buyback cases

The King County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office filed charges today in three cases we’re tracking:

(WSB photo February 2)

ALKI SHOOTING: 21-year-old Allan D. Hawley is charged with 2 counts of first-degree assault in the incident that injured two men, both also 21, early February 2nd. The charging document recaps the same narrative as we reported back in our Friday followup – alleging that Hawley shot at the victims and others for reasons unknown, after a brief bout of fighting that at first appeared to have been resolved amicably. Prosecutors say Hawley does not have an adult felony record and appears to have one juvenile felony, but the record is sealed. Hawley remains in jail in lieu of $400,000 bail.

JUNCTION ROBBERY: 38-year-old Monique S. Anderson is charged with second-degree robbery for last Wednesday’s shoplift-turned-robbery at West Seattle Optix; one staffer there was hurt by glass shards sent flying when she kicked out a window to get away. The charging documents recap that store employees say Anderson had come into the shop on the preceding Saturday but left when she became aware she was being watched; then on Wednesday, she grabbed four pairs of sunglasses worth $1600 and tried to leave, but staffers stopped her, in what was described as quite a struggle. Aside from the theft case for which she had a warrant when arrested, prosecutors say her past convictions were 15+ years ago. She remains in jail, bail still at $10,000.

TOOL-BUYBACK CASE – AND MORE: This case turns out to be far more complicated than first reported in an SPD Blotter summary that we mentioned on Saturday. 31-year-old Jared M. Bruce is now charged wth unlawful second-degree firearm possession and first-degree attempted stolen-property trafficking. The police narrative say this started with $5,000 in tools stolen from a home-construction site in the 4800 block of Puget Way SW on January 26th. The victim found two items, a table saw and generator, for sale on OfferUp. The account offering the items was in Bruce’s name. The victim worked with police, who set up an undercover buyback sting. It happened last Wednesday night at Westwood Village; the suspect showed up in what turned out to be a stolen truck. That was impounded, and he was arrested.

The next day, though, Bruce was released on personal recognizance, and, the charging papers say, prosecutors did not object: “Given the facts known at the time, a personal-recognizance release appeared appropriate, given that probable cause was only found for trafficking in stolen property.” But police had warned, in their report, that the suspect might be linked to a stolen handgun in a storage unit, and “Any release prior to a full and lawful search of the truck would give opportunity for the suspect to arm himself with the outstanding stolen firearm …” (The suspect’s record includes a conviction for unlawful gun possession.)

ss it turned out, when a search warrant was obtained for the truck last Friday – one day after Bruce was released – police found what is believed to be the stolen handgun, linked to a Kittitas County burglary in which Bruce is a suspect. Bruce’s bail was set today at $75,000, but he remains out of custody, so far.