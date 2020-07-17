YOU CAN HELP! West Seattle Farmers Market seeks volunteers

(WSB photo from May)

From the nonprofit that operates farmers’ markets including ours:

Volunteer opportunity to support local farms and food access!

The West Seattle Farmers Market is looking for volunteers to help on market days with social distancing protocols and logistics, helping to keep our beloved farmers market running smoothly and safely for all. If you’d like to be a friendly, knowledgeable (masked) face inside the market, please fill out our volunteer application form! Of course, we’ll make sure you have time to shop too!