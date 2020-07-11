WEST SEATTLE CRIME WATCH: Stolen blue CR-V

Sent by Alki resident April:

My husband’s car was stolen last night. Blue Honda CR-V, damaged driver side door. License plate AWL8452. If you happen to see the car anywhere, please let me know or call the police. This is more of a huge inconvenience than anything. Luckily we did not really have anything valuable in the car and it wasn’t exactly in great shape, but my husband was laid off due to COVID back in March so it’s just a huge hassle and financial burden. Car was stolen yesterday, July 10th on his 40th birthday!