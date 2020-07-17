Three Tree Montessori School: Welcoming a new West Seattle Blog sponsor

Today we welcome Three Tree Montessori School as a new WSB sponsor. When sponsors join the team, they get a chance to tell you about what they offer:

Three Tree Montessori School is a nonprofit, Association Montessori Internationale (AMI)-recognized school for children aged 15 months to 12 years old. We are guided by the teachings of Dr. Maria Montessori and are dedicated to helping all children develop into confident, self-motivated, and responsible global citizens.

We offer three different programming levels: Toddler, Primary, and Elementary. Our toddler classrooms provide a peaceful space where young children develop skills and learn how to care for themselves and their environment. Every piece of furniture and material is specially designed and sized to allow even the youngest children the maximum amount of independence. Our Primary classroom builds on the values and principles learned in the toddler environment, expanding the fields of study from the individual to the entire world. As a child moves into the Elementary classroom, fields of inquiry expand from the world to the entire universe. The elementary curriculum is founded in the integration of language and literature, mathematics, science, geography, environmental studies, art, music, and drama.

Parents at Three Tree Montessori School often start their journey with us because they are looking for quality, affordable childcare for their toddlers. During their observation of our classrooms, they are constantly shocked at how calm and quiet a room full of 14 toddlers is; they are impressed by the gracious manner by which they are invited into a primary classroom; and they are baffled to learn that our elementary students don’t sit at standard desks. Once they join our community, they are impressed by how quickly their child learns basic responsibilities and executes those responsibilities with a grace and courtesy not generally found in their peers. Children who graduate from our elementary program go on to be incredibly successful in middle and high school and eventually grow to become life-long learners and responsible citizens.

Three Tree Montessori School is at 220 SW 160th in Burien, reachable by phone at 206-242-1500, or by email at admissions@threetree.org.

