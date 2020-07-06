SPORTS: West Seattle High School tees up for golf season

Teen golfer in your house? The West Seattle High School Golf Team is looking ahead to the 2020-2021 season – here’s the announcement we received:

Are you an incoming Freshman or an existing student at West Seattle High School and are interested in playing for the Golf Team for the 2020-2021 season? If so, please contact Coach Joel at wshsgolfteam@outlook.com. Our season runs from September to the end of October. Team practices will start in August. We have varsity and junior-varsity teams for both Boys and Girls. All skill levels are welcome.