SEEN OFF WEST SEATTLE: ‘Support yacht’ Hodor

Thanks to Stewart L. for that photo of a yacht passing West Seattle this afternoon, headed into the Duwamish River, the 217-foot Hodor. According to this link Stewart found, and other info we subsequently turned up, Hodor is no mere superyacht – it’s a European-built SUPPORT yacht, meant to support another superyacht … with features from a helipad to a submarine. This Superyacht Times story from a year ago has more details and photos; a related website says the Hodor and the yacht it supports are owned by billionaire Lorenzo Fertitta. The Hodor s currently anchored off Magnolia, according to MarineTraffic.com, as is its “mothership” Lonian; Puget Sound Business Journal writer Patti Payne explains why.