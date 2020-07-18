SCOUTS: West Seattle’s Troop 284 staying active, safely

The photo and report are from Eric Linxweiler with Troop 284:

This past weekend, Troop 284 held another “virtual campout” complete with skits, campfires, and tents (in scouts’ backyards) and some safe outdoor activities. In working to earn the Historic Trails award, we explored Camp Long. which was originally built for scouts and has many legacy projects left over from service over the years. We also had scouts in Schmitz Park and Duwamish Site 1 as well, and rotating through the parks – again to keep group sizes down.

It’s great to see Scouts – boys and girls – continuing on through what’s been a very underwhelming summer so far (all camps have been canceled, including a planned trip to Philmont Scout Ranch in New Mexico).