HELPING: Scouts from West Seattle assist in downtown cleanup after ‘virtual campout’

Thanks to Troop 284‘s Eric Linxweiler for the report and photos:

This weekend, we had a “virtual campout” which included some scouts actually outside in tents. Campfire complete with skits, jokes, and more on Saturday night, and cooking demonstrations Sunday morning:

Boil-in-a=bag omelette, and breakfast burrito. Nice demonstration, even without the smell of a campfire.

Then, after the morning ended, a few scouts emailed around, and decided to earn some service hours by helping clean up downtown.

Spent two hours helping, and feeling really good about seeing our city come together and clean up.

Lots of people thanked them, but one downtown business owner stopped his truck to thank the scouts, who really appreciated it.