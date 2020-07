We’ve received lots of questions in recent weeks about the status of Sunfish (2800 Alki Avenue SW) – and today we can finally report that it has reopened. We drive Alki just about every evening, and saw no change in the hand-lettered CLOSED note on the door – until last night, when we noticed that was gone. So we just went back for an early check, saw the open door, and went in to confirm: Yes, they’re open, for takeout only, 11 am-6 pm.