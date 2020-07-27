West Seattle, Washington

28 Tuesday

UPDATE: Late-night protest in West Seattle

July 27, 2020 9:52 pm
|      14 COMMENTS
 |   West Seattle news

9:52 PM: Thanks for the tips. We are at Madison MS, where a group of protesters is headed south, in vehicles and on foot, after rallying. We are trying to find out if this is the same group that’s been going to City Councilmembers’ houses late at night. Updstes to come.

10:13 PM: The protesters are headed toward The Junction, where Council President Lorena Gonzalez lives, though we don’t know if that’s where they were headed. We asked about their destination as they were leaving Madison, but they would not answer, and told our photographer to leave. We drove ahead of what we guessed would be their route. They have chanted “Whose lives matter? Black lives matter” and calls for Mayor Jenny Durkan to resign.

10:28 PM: They’re now on California passing Genesee, SB. We count about 40 on foot, plus vehicles.

10:36 PM: As they continue down California, one man broke away to yell at an apartment building that everyone should call the council about Wed’s big budget meeting. (SPD-related proposals will be on the agenda).

10:42 PM: The group has turned off California and is now in the councilmember’s neighborhood.

14 Replies to "UPDATE: Late-night protest in West Seattle"

  • Neighbor July 27, 2020 (10:04 pm)
    This is ridiculous…..it’s a Monday night and they’re screaming and banging drums.  Everyone is on edge because no one knows what they’re going to do or how far they’ll take it.  All it takes is one agitator to get it out of hand and as we can see from everywhere else in the city, chances are that’ll happen.  This is a sad place.

    • BLM July 27, 2020 (10:17 pm)
      “Everyone is on edge because no one knows what they’re going to do or how far they’ll take it.”

      Interesting way to phrase it.  That exactly describes how many people feel about the cops when interacting with them.

    • PR July 27, 2020 (10:19 pm)
      Imagine how the folks on Capitol Hill feel about now. 

    • Yup July 27, 2020 (10:47 pm)
      Well, I guess we’ll just have to get some justice if we want some peace. Let’s talk about the how to spend tax payer dollars on solving problems, not making problems with police violence. 

  • Ts July 27, 2020 (10:08 pm)
    They’ve blocked both lanes of Charlestown turning it into a one way street. Shining flashlights into darkened houses.

    • BLM July 27, 2020 (10:19 pm)
      Oh no.  A tragedy on par with the bridge breaking.  Whatever will we do.

  • MrsT July 27, 2020 (10:13 pm)
    Let us not lose track of the fact that Black Lives Matter. Thanks for the beautiful inspiration protesters! 

  • Megan July 27, 2020 (10:17 pm)
    What a joyful surprise tonight! Keep up the great work, activists! Black Lives Matter in West Seattle!

  • Alki resident July 27, 2020 (10:18 pm)
    So they wait until dark to do this to not be identified easily. Keep your porch lights on and your self defense close. 

  • BLM July 27, 2020 (10:20 pm)
    This is great. BLACK LIVES MATTER in West Seattle too. Love it. 

  • MovingAcrossTheSound July 27, 2020 (10:47 pm)
    I live along California. I overheard a shouting match between a black West Seattle resident and a white woman leading the protest via megaphone. The black resident wasn’t  “enthusiastic” about their presence and told the leader to check her white privilege. The white woman proceeded to scream into the microphone  about “having family & friends attacked by law enforcement” before sliding back into a chant. What an absolute circus this city has become. 

  • T July 27, 2020 (10:47 pm)
    Keep up the activism! BLACK LIVES MATTER!!!

  • Friend O'Dinghus July 27, 2020 (10:47 pm)
    I would be pissed off if this was happening at this hour on my street, and I am a supporter of the BLM movement. My support is not carte blanch though, with this group or any other social movement I support. Imagine the great MLK suggesting these tactics…creating a disturbance this late in a residential area, shining lights into peoples homes? If true, you can count me out thank you. Go home and sober up!

  • Medium July 27, 2020 (10:48 pm)
    Late night protests down residential streets is not the way to raise awareness. 

