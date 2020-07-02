LAST CALL! Design a West Seattle Bridge T-shirt, win $

You have one more day to enter the West Seattle Art Walk‘s West Seattle Bridge T-shirt design contest (first mentioned here two weeks ago). The goal as explained here, is “to generate three different shirt designs for sale this summer. The artists of the three chosen designs will each receive $500 for their work.” The guidelines:

We would like all artists to consider the following as they create their designs:

*Capture the essence of the situation

*Raise awareness about the importance of the bridge closure to our community

*Convey the love we have for West Seattle

We recognize that art is a very personal expression and you may have mixed emotions about the Bridge closure. While we do not want to inhibit creativity, we do aim to find a balance among sentiments conveyed in the designs that will appeal to our community, with a suggestion of:

*Humorous

*Proud

*Encouraging

Designs can be all illustration, all text, or a mix of both. One submission per artist.

Please note: While we welcome all submissions, artwork needs to be family-friendly to qualify for voting and selection.