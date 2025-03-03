Life-saving lessons for parents this Thursday

Before we get to what’s happening today/tonight, here’s a note about a chance to learn life-saving lessons this Thursday night at West Seattle High School:

WSHS will be hosting our 8th annual Forefront Suicide Prevention Parent Night, Thursday, March 6th, from 6-8 pm in the WSHS library. This parent night will focus on learning the stats and risk factors for teen suicide, as well as teaching parents active listening skills and how to listen to their teens with empathy. Preventing death by suicide is everyone’s job- from school staff to parents, friends and the community as a whole. WSHS has partnered with Forefront in the Schools to educate our entire West Seattle community on suicide and how we, as a team, play a role in prevention.

Please RSVP at the following link: Forefront Parent Night RSVP

RSVP is recommended, not required. Questions? Contact School Counselor Mallory Neuman at mlneuman@seattleschools.org