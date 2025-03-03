TRAFFIC, WEATHER, ROAD WORK, TRANSIT: First Monday in March

6:00 AM: Good morning! It’s Monday, March 3, 2025.

WEATHER + SUNRISE/SUNSET TIMES + TIME-CHANGE COUNTDOWN

Forecast toplines – cloudy, showers expected, high in the low 50s. Today’s sunrise/sunset – 6:45 am and 5:57 pm. First 6 pm sunset of the year will be Wednesday, but don’t get used to the 6 pm times, because this Saturday night/Sunday morning is when we “spring forward” an hour, and suddenly sunsets will be after 7 pm.

(Weekend sunset, photographed by Chris Frankovich)

ROAD WORK UPDATES

-The Admiral Way Bridge remains in flux.

-The 35th/Edmunds sinkhole has been patched.

-Weekend work replaced a concrete panel (photo above) at the southeast corner of Fauntleroy/Alaska.

-In White Center, work starts today on SW 104th east of 16th SW. By mid-month, that intersection will be closed for work

TRANSIT TODAY

Metro buses – Regular schedule. Note that the NB California/Fauntleroy stop is scheduled to be closed this week because of “construction,” with riders told to use a temporary California/Graham stop instead.

Water Taxi – Regular schedule.

Washington State Ferries – Regular service on the Triangle Route, with M/V Kittitas and M/V Cathlamet, plus M/V serving as the “bonus boat.”

SPOTLIGHT TRAFFIC CAMERAS

High Bridge – Here’s the main camera, followed by the Fauntleroy-end camera:

Spokane Street Viaduct – This view usually looks westward, with eastbound lanes at left and westbound lanes at right:

Low Bridge – Looking west:

1st Avenue South Bridge:

Delridge cameras: Besides the one below (Delridge/Genesee), cameras are also at Delridge/Juneau, Delridge/Henderson, Delridge/Oregon, and video-only (so you have to go to the map), Delridge/Holden and Delridge/Thistle.

MORE TRAFFIC CAMS: All functioning traffic cams citywide are here (including links to live video for most); for a quick scan of West Seattle and vicinity-relevant cameras, see this WSB page.

See a problem on the bridges/streets/paths/water? Please text or call our hotline (when you can do it safely, and after you’ve reported to authorities if they’re not already on scene) – 206-293-6302. Thank you!