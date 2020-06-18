ARTISTS! Want to see others wear something you designed? 2 local T-shirt contests

Two local nonprofits have announced T-shirt design contests – both related to major current issues. First one is just in from the West Seattle Junction Association/West Seattle Art Walk:

March 23, 2020, will go down in Seattle history as the day life in West Seattle was changed forever. The announcement of indefinite closure of the West Seattle Bridge due to rapidly growing cracks, first discovered in 2013, sent shock waves across the Puget Sound. This news, amidst the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and worldwide economic impacts, was a shift felt throughout West Seattle.

West Seattle is a giving community. Since early during the Stay Home order, The West Seattle Junction Association (WSJA) has made significant strides to generate economic relief for merchants throughout the entire peninsula, from the Morgan to the Admiral Junctions. Organized by WSJA, the West Seattle Small Business Relief Fund was established on April 6, 2020. As of June 15, the fund has already provided over $105,000 to our local merchants and service providers to help cover essential monthly expenses like utility bills and payroll taxes.

Today, we announce an additional program to support the businesses of West Seattle and the essential work The West Seattle Junction accomplishes for our community. While businesses are permitted to reopen, there is still considerable work to be done to bring cohesion and spirit to our community, especially around awareness, education, involvement and concern about our future. References to the “West Seattle island effect” have already been seen and talked about since days after the Bridge closure.

The West Seattle Art Walk, a monthly Arts programming arm of the WSJA, has launched an artist-designed and community-driven T-shirt design and sales project where 100% of profits will go to benefit WSJA’s work and to merchants who sell the T-shirts. Artists in the community have been asked to submit T-shirt designs that artistically capture the essence of our situation, deliver a clear message, and inspire connection and involvement. The community will select three winning designs, and the creators of those designs will each win $500 in cash, in the effort to provide financial support to artists who may also be suffering from lack of work during the pandemic.

Once the three designs are chosen and finalized, T-shirts will be available for pre-order and at select West Seattle retailers. Pre-order is $29 (tax and shipping included) and merchant sales are $25.

Artists may submit work through this link from now until July 3. Additional details and announcement can also be seen on the West Seattle Junction Association website and the West Seattle Art Walk website.