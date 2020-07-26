HAPPENING NOW: Artists at work on West Seattle Junction’s Black Lives Matter street mural

Happening right now at California/Alaska – art!

(WSB photos)

As we’ve previewed, today is the day 9 artists commissioned by West Seattle Art for Social Justice are finishing the Black Lives Matter street mural.

They’re working in two shifts – 9 to 11 and 11 to 1 – so they can safely distance while painting. Artists including two family groups were working during our first stop, at the west and east ends.

The mural creation, in partnership with the West Seattle Junction Association, WS Art Walk, and WS Farmers’ Market – is crowdfunded, to compensate the artists as well as to pay for the supplies and to fund future maintenance.

The artists are:

Adonis Piper

Gloria Cropper

Jasmine Iona Brown

Jaymin Brown

Jolyn GC

Lashanna Williams

Raquel Stewart

Saiyana Suzumura

Vanessa Musonwa

Each artist was assigned one or two letters and artistic license to paint them. Organizer Stevie Kramer says it’ll be complete no later than 2 pm so it’ll be dry before the farmers’ Market barricades come down at 4 pm. We’ll be going back for updates.