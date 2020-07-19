WEST SEATTLE ART: Junction BLM street mural, phase 1

(SDOT camera image)

Looking north from California/Alaska’s SDOT camera, that’s the view this afternoon of the first phase of the street mural that West Seattle Artists for Social Justice is creating at Walk-All-Ways. The lettering of BLACK LIVES MATTER was done while that block was closed for today’s West Seattle Farmers’ Market.

(WSB photos from here)

Organizer Stevie Kramer was overseeing the work:

She explained that the nine artists – four youth (Saiyana Suzumura, Gloria Cropper, Vanessa Musonwa, Raquel Stewart) and five adults (Lashanna Williams, Adonis Piper. Jasmine Iona Brown, Jaymin Brown, Jolyn GC) – will be on site during next Sunday’s market. They will each paint one or more letters of the mural – no pre-planned design, they will show up and paint (Stevie says they’ve already been given guidelines on what’s appropriate for this type of mural). T

The paint they’re using is fast-drying and self-sealing. WS Art for Social Justice says their crowdfunding wiil cover future maintenance too – like a touchup next year.