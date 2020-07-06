FYI from SPD: Level 3 sex offender moves into the area

Sent today by Southwest Precinct Crime Prevention Coordinator Jennifer Danner, another of the occasional notifications that a Level 3 sex offender has moved into a local neighborhood:

In an effort to keep you informed, and in our constant attempts to reduce future victimization, we want to let you know about a level 3 sex offender that has recently moved into a SW Precinct neighborhood.

Christopher Kinser, a 59-year-old white man, is a level 3 registered sex offender who has recently moved to the 9700 block of Myers Way South. Mr. Kinser is no longer under Department of Corrections supervision.

To learn more about this offender and to see his photo, please visit the King County Sheriff’s Office Sex Offender website and search by his name; you will also find personal safety tips and resources on this website. [Editor’s note: Here’s a direct link to the page with his photo and background information

To register to receive an email alert whenever a published offender registers within one mile of your desired address(es), go to (this) link.

Level 3 sex offenders pose the highest risk to re-offend. It is normal to feel upset, angry and worried about a registered sex offender living in your community. The Community Notification Act of 1990 requires sex offenders to register in the community where they live. The law also allows local law enforcement to make the public aware about Level 2 and Level 3 offenders. Since these offenders have completed their sentences, they are free to live where they wish. Experts believe sex offenders are less likely to re-offend if they live and work in an environment free of harassment. Any actions taken against the listed sex offenders could result in arrest and prosecution as it is against the law to use this information in any way to threaten, intimidate or harass registered sex offenders. The SPD Sex offender detectives will check on these offenders every 3 months to verify our information.

The single most effective means of protecting your child is communication with your child. They have to feel comfortable discussing sensitive matters with you. Teach your children that they should not be asked to touch anyone in the bathing suit areas of their body or allow anyone to touch them in those areas. Teach them types of situations to avoid. It is not good enough to tell a child to avoid strangers. Please remember that children are most often molested by someone they or their parents know.